Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 11 (ANI): The statewide crusade in Uttar Pradesh against illicit liquor under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath has brought the desired results. The team comprising the Excise Department, Police and the district administration has so far successfully seized 26.68 lakh litres of illicit liquor, arresting 29,701 accused, said a press release on Tuesday.

Owing to the Chief Minister's commitment to ending the illicit liquor and drug trade, prompt and strictest action was taken with immediate effect in such cases, added the press release.

Also Read | Buddhist Artists From Bhutan To Pay Homage to 21 Avatar of Goddess Tara.

According to the Excise Commissioner Senthil Pandian C, the Excise Department has completely cracked down on the production of spurious liquor and there has not been a single untoward incident due to the consumption of illicit liquor in the last financial year, as per the statement.

Seven special enforcement drives were conducted during special occasions and festivals with the joint efforts of the Excise Department, Police and District Administration. Cooperation was also taken from the GST and Transport departments as per this campaign's requirement.

Also Read | Aparesh Kumar Singh Appointed as Chief Justice of Tripura High Court by President Droupadi Murmu.

Under special enforcement operations, 2,10,465 raids were conducted and 27,491 cases were registered and 7.52 lakh litres of illicit liquor was seized. As many as 9,380 accused involved in the illegal liquor trade were arrested and cases were registered against them under the Excise Act as well as other relevant sections whereas 225 vehicles used for the transportation of illegal liquor were seized.

As informed by the Excise Commissioner, in the year 2022-23, 7,63,278 raids were conducted against the production, sale and smuggling of illicit liquor and 91,100 cases were registered and 26.68 lakh litres of illicit liquor were recovered. Besides, 29,701 accused involved in the illegal liquor trade were arrested and cases were registered against them under the Excise Act as well as other relevant sections and 692 vehicles used for the transportation of illegal liquor were seized.

Toll-free number '14405' and WhatsApp number 9454466019 at Excise Headquarters, Prayagraj for information from the general public regarding the manufacture, sale and smuggling of illicit liquor, remain continuously functional 24x7. Immediate and effective action was taken on the information received.

According to the Excise Commissioner, in order to curb the production of illegal liquor, the action was taken by holding frequent meetings with watchmen, accountants and licensees at the village level, obtaining information about the places of sale of illegal liquor.

For surprise inspection of excise shops and prevention of the sale of liquor at higher prices, continuous test purchasing was done and action was taken to cancel the license in case of any serious irregularities. Apart from this, only GPS-fitted vehicles are being used in the state for complete monitoring of the transportation of molasses, alcohol and liquor. Provision has been made to install CCTV cameras in liquor distilleries, wholesale permits and retail shops. Vehicles carrying Molasses and Alcohol are being digitally locked using DigiLock to prevent possible theft, the release said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)