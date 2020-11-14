Lucknow, Nov 14 (PTI) Three members of an interstate gang involved in smuggling illicit liquor have been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force, a statement said on Saturday.

On Friday, a gang of inter-state smugglers was busted in Pratapgarh, and three of its members were arrested, the STF said.

Another member of the gang managed to escape, it said in the statement said.

As many as 990 cartons containing illicit liquor worth Rs 40 lakh have been seized along with a truck, motorcycle, mobile phone, driving licence, Aadhaar card and Rs 2,140 in cash.

Those arrested have been identified as Bhagvan, Anil Yadav and Indrasen Manish.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they used to bring illicit liquor from Khargon district of Madhya Pradesh and sell it in Jaunpur and Pratapgarh.

As there is high demand of liquor during festive season, the liquor bought at lower prices in Madhya Pradesh was sold at higher prices in the local markets, the statement said.

A case has been registered against them at Raniganj police station in Pratapgarh under IPC and Excise Act, the STF said in the statement.

