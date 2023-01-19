Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 19 (PTI) Seven officials and the owner of a sugar mill here have been booked for allegedly short-weighing sugarcane at a purchasing centre in Nanheda village, officials said on Thursday.

District sugarcane officer R D Trivedi told reporters that during a surprise check on Wednesday, it was found that the staff of Khaikhedi sugar mill was short-weighing sugarcane being procured from farmers.

Also Read | #SouthAfrica Opener #HashimAmla, Who Has Joined MI Cape Town as a Batting Coach for SA20, … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

"This was done by tampering the weighing machine," the officer said.

A case was registered against eight people, including mill owner Rajkumar, under the Essential Commodities Act and the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Also Read | Online Fraud: Uttar Pradesh Woman Duped of Rs 3 Lakhs on Matrimonial Site on Pretext of Marriage, Case Registered.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)