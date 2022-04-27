Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 27 (ANI): Eight students were injured after the lift in a college located near Lalkuan in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad collapsed.

According to the police, three of the eight students are in critical condition. All the students have been admitted to a nearby hospital, said the police.

"8 students reported injuries after a lift fell in the IMS College in Dasna, Ghaziabad. Three are critical. All students have been admitted to a nearby hospital," said Iraz Raza, SP Rural, Ghaziabad.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

