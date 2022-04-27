New Delhi, April 27: India has recorded rise in fresh Covid cases as it logged 2,937 in past 24 hours, against 2,483 infections on previous day, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

In the same period, the country has reported 32 Covid deaths, taking the death toll to 523,654. Meanwhile, the active caseload of the country has reported decline at 16,279 cases, accounting for 0.04 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 2,252 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,25,25,567. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.75 per cent. Also in the same period, a total of 5,05,065 tests were conducted, increasing the overall to 83.59 crore.

While, the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.59 per cent, the daily positivity rate reported a marginal rise at 0.58 per cent. As of Wednesday morning, Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 188.19 crore, achieved via 2,31,48,146 sessions. COVID-19 in India: Bharat Biotech's 'Covaxin' Gets Emergency Use Authorisation for Children Between 6-12 Years.

Over 2.75 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

