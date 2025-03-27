Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 27 (ANI): Additional police forces have been deployed in Ayodhya ahead of Chaitra Navratri and Ram Navami to ensure the safety and security of devotees, an official said.

Speaking to ANI, Ayodhya SSP Raj Karan Nayyar said, "In view of the upcoming Chaitra Navratri and especially Ram Navami, we had sought additional police force from the headquarters, which has been allotted to us. The area will be divided into various zones and sectors, the sole aim is to provide a pleasant experience to the devotees. We will ensure that proper security arrangements are made at the important points."

Chaitra Navratri in 2025 will commence on March 30. Navratri, which means 'nine nights' in Sanskrit, is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, known as Navdurga.

Hindus observe four Navratris throughout the year, but only two--Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri--are widely celebrated, as they coincide with the changing of the seasons. In India, Navratri is celebrated in various ways.

The nine-day festival, which is also known as Rama Navratri, ends on Rama Navami, Lord Ram's birthday. All nine days of Navratri are devoted to honouring the nine incarnations of the goddess 'Shakti'.

The festival is celebrated with great devotion across India, with rituals and prayers honouring the goddess in her various forms.

On March 21, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath also held a meeting with district officials to review preparations for the upcoming Navratri celebrations at the Pateshwari Devi Temple in Balrampur. The meeting focused on ensuring smooth arrangements for the festival.

The Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir's 'Pran Patishtha' ceremony was held on January 22 last year, wherein Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the main rituals. The idol of Ram Lalla is carved by the famous sculptor from Karnataka, Arun Yogiraj. The idol stands 51 inches high and weighs 1.5 tonnes, and portrays Shree Ram as a five-year-old, standing on a lotus crafted from the same stone. (ANI)

