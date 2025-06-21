Kannauj (UP), Jun 21 (PTI) Alleging that the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh has collapsed under the BJP government, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said the criminals are openly committing murders and no one is safe anywhere in the state.

The former chief minister was talking to reporters during a visit to his parliamentary constituency Kannauj.

Escalating his attack, he said the BJP government did not release the list of top ten mafias of the state.

Yadav said the government should at least release the list of top ten mafias of each district, adding it should be known who are the top ten criminals of Kannauj, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Varanasi, Kaushambi, Mirzapur and other districts.

Speaking about primary schools, the former chief minister said the Samajwadi Party is against the closure of primary schools.

"How will the boys and girls reach far-off schools? What means of transport does the government have to take children to their schools? When schools were started, the objective was that children of poor families should reach schools easily," said Yadav.

"Everyone should get education. That is why the Mid-Day Meal scheme was started," he added.

The Samajwadi Party chief claimed the BJP government wants to close all schools under a conspiracy.

"The government does not want to give jobs and reservation to the youth. It wants to close the schools and eliminate the posts of teachers," said Yadav.

The BJP deliberately wants to snatch education from the poor, jobs from the youth and reservation from the PDA by closing the schools, he added.

Yadav alleged that corruption and loot are at their peak in the BJP government.

"There was massive corruption in the name of making roads pothole-free. There is a fight in the government over the distribution of money earned through corruption. The fight is at many levels," he said.

The Samajwadi Party chief said the BJP government did no work for betterment of Uttar Pradesh.

Yadav said the business has been ruined and inflation has increased, adding the time has now come for the government to go.

The former chief minister further alleged that extortion has started in transfers and postings.

The general public has now come to know that corruption and loot is going on in every department, he said. PTI COR NAV

