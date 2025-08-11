Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 11 (ANI): The monsoon session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly will begin on Monday. The Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government is preparing to pass more than six ordinances during the monsoon session.

Starting on August 11, the session will continue until August 16.

Also Read | INR vs USD: Indian Rupee Opens Stronger Against US Dollar Amid Concerns Over Proposed 25% Additional Tariffs by Donald Trump, Effective From August 27.

The UP government is preparing to pass the Banke Bihari Corridor Ordinance and important bills related to higher education and other departments in the session.

The Uttar Pradesh Private University (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025 and its Second Amendment Ordinance, 2025 will to be introduced in the session. These ordinances have been brought to regulate private universities and ensure the quality of education. With this, an attempt will be made to improve the level of higher education in the state.

Also Read | Does Nita Ambani Really Own INR 100 Crore Colour-Changing Audi A9 Chameleon, Making Her Owner of India's Most Expensive Car? Here's a Fact Check.

The Uttar Pradesh Repealling Ordinance, 2025 will to be introduced. This ordinance will ease the process of repealing old and irrelevant laws, so that the legal framework can be clearer and effective.

The government will table the Uttar Pradesh State Public Service Commission (Regulation of Procedure) (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025 in the House. It proposes amendments to increase transparency and efficiency in the recruitment process, so that youth can get fair opportunities.

Additionally, the Uttar Pradesh Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025, which will focus on improving GST rules and ease of doing business, will be moved.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said that MLAs will also raise the issues of their respective areas, along with various bills that are to be discussed in the Assembly.

"Along with the discussion on various bills, all MLAs will also raise the issues of their respective areas. Our government is prepared with a commitment to the development of the state. The opposition should come to the House and have discussions," Brajesh Pathak told ANI.

Meanwhile, police forces have been deployed at various intersections around the assembly to ensure safety.

ADCP Central Lucknow Mamta Rani Chaudhary said, "The monsoon session begins today, and security arrangements have been made for it. From a security perspective, adequate police forces have been deployed at various intersections around the assembly to ensure safety... The police are active and vigilant day and night." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)