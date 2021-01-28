Lucknow, Jan 27 (PTI) A Chinese national has been arrested by the Anti-Terrorist Squad of Uttar Pradesh police for allegedly transferring huge funds through online bank accounts opened on the basis of SIM cards procured against fake identity documents.

"The arrested Chinese national has been identified as Sun Ji Ying alias Devid. He was arrested from Gurgaon on January 26," UP ATS said on Wednesday.

The ATS said it had earlier apprehended 14 Indians and two Chinese nationals involved in such illegal transfer of funds for use in criminal activities.

Ying's involvement came to light on the bass f statement given by two other Chinese nationals arrested earlier and he was subsequently nabbed from Gurgaon.

Ying's business visa too has expired in January 2021, said the ATS, adding the matter is being probed further.

