Lucknow, May 5 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh BJP Joint general secretary (organisation) Bhavani Singh died of Covid-19 on Wednesday, party leaders said.

He was 54.

BJP leaders in the state said Singh had tested positive for the virus a few days ago and was admitted to the SGPGI in Lucknow.

But after his condition deteriorated there, he was rushed to a Hyderabad hospital by an air ambulance on Monday, where he died on Wednesday, they said.

Bhavani Singh was a resident of Farrukhabad, and was made in-charge of Varanasi for the panchayat polls.

BJP president JP Nadda, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and state BJP head Swatantradev Singh expressed grief over the demise of Singh.

