A horrifying incident has come to light from UP's Lucknow where a pet dog attacked a youth (23) in Krishna Nagar. The dog reportedly bit the youth's private part during the attack. The injured youth was admitted to KGMU for treatment. After being discharged from KGMU after 2 days, the victim approached the Krishna Nagar police station and filed a case against the dog owner.

Check Tweet:

थाना कृष्णानगर पर अभियोग पंजीकृत कर आवश्यक विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है l — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE LUCKNOW (@lkopolice) September 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)