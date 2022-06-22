Lucknow, Jun 22 (PTI) The Samajwadi Party on Wednesday wrote to the Election Commission alleging the ruling BJP was using government machinery to win the bypoll to Azamgarh and Rampur Lok Sabha seats, and demanded the poll body to issue directives for free and fair elections.

The opposition party, in its letter to the Chief Electoral Officer, Uttar Pradesh, claimed intimidation of voters, attempts of rigging by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and blocking votes of Samajwadi Party (SP), in the bypolls slated for June 23.

The letter stated that strict orders should be issued to officers for conducting free, transparent and fair elections, as well as stop the misuse of government machinery.

SP state unit president Naresh Uttam Patel said the saffron party was hell-bent on misusing power due to the fear of defeat. Conspiracies are being made to implicate Samajwadi Party workers in false cases, he said.

The party said, in its letter, that in many villages in Sagadi, Gopalpur and Mehnagar assembly constituency of Azamgarh, SP workers and village heads are being threatened by the administration under the pressure of the government.

“It has also been learnt that a list of active workers of the SP has been prepared by local BJP leaders and workers to stop the voters of the party and disrupt voting,” it said.

The list has been given to police so that these workers can be picked up from their houses with the help of respective station house officers, it alleged.

The party led by Akhilesh Yadav also alleged that the ministers of the BJP government are forcing police station heads and government officials to win the elections.

