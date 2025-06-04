Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 3 (ANI): In its first, the Uttar Pradesh cabinet approved a proposal to provide 20 per cent horizontal reservation to former Agniveers in the recruitment process for various posts in the Uttar Pradesh Police.

This reservation will apply to direct recruitment for the positions of police constable, Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), Mounted Constable, and Fireman.

This significant move by the Yogi Adityanath government aims to provide career opportunities to former Agniveers and bolster the state's security forces with well-trained, disciplined, and motivated personnel.

On Tuesday, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the trained and dedicated former Agniveers will now participate in achieving the 'Safe Uttar Pradesh - Prosperous Uttar Pradesh' concept.

"For their respectable adjustment after 4 years of service@UPGovthas decided to provide 20% horizontal reservation to former Agniveers in the state police recruitment and 3 years relaxation in the age limit. Uttar Pradesh has become the first state in the country to provide 20% reservation to Agniveers. This reservation will be applicable in the direct recruitment of Police Constable, PAC, Horse Mounted Constable and Fireman," CM Yogi wrote in a post on X.

Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna stated that the primary objective of this decision is to ensure meaningful post-service employment opportunities for Agniveers who complete their four-year tenure under the Agneepath scheme.

He emphasised that this reservation will apply across all categories within their respective groups, including General, SC, ST, and OBC. For example, an SC Agniveer will get the benefit within the SC category, and similarly for OBC and other groups.

"We would like to specially congratulate the UP CM for taking care of the future of Agniveers. A provision of 3-year age extension has also been made for those who have served for 4 years as Agniveer, and 20% horizontal reservation was announced by the CM through a resolution passed in the cabinet. This is a big decision in itself, and it will give us a trained force... It has provisions for constables, PAC, horse riders and firemen in the Police," Khanna told ANI.

He also announced that former Agniveers applying for these posts will be eligible for a three-year age relaxation. The first recruitment batch under this policy is expected to be initiated in 2026, coinciding with the return of the first batch of Agniveers.

While several states and central forces have introduced reservation policies for Agniveers - such as Haryana and Odisha offering 10 per cent - Uttar Pradesh has taken the lead by implementing 20 per cent horizontal reservation, setting a new benchmark at the national level.

This decision not only honours the service of Agniveers but also ensures their continued contribution to national security in a new capacity.

The Agneepath scheme, introduced by the Government of India in 2022, allows youth to serve in the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy as Agniveers for a period of four years.

The scheme includes six months of training, and upon completion, 25 per cent of Agniveers are inducted into regular service based on performance, while the remaining 75 per cent are encouraged to pursue other career opportunities.

At the time of the scheme's launch, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had assured that former Agniveers would be given preference in the Uttar Pradesh Police and PAC. With the implementation of this 20 per cent reservation policy, that commitment has now been fulfilled.

This initiative not only provides a stable career path for former Agniveers but also strengthens the state's security infrastructure with skilled and experienced young talent. (ANI)

