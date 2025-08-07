Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 7 (ANI): In a landmark decision aimed at giving a new direction to higher education, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has approved the "Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee-Chevening Uttar Pradesh State Government Scholarship Scheme."

This initiative will enable meritorious students from the state to pursue higher education in the United Kingdom (UK).

Announcing the Cabinet's decision, State Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay stated that under this prestigious scheme, five outstanding students from Uttar Pradesh will be awarded scholarships each year to pursue a one-year master's degree at a reputed UK university.

He said, "Inspired by the remarkable legacy of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the scholarship will be implemented through a joint collaboration between the Government of Uttar Pradesh and the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO)."

The scholarship package will cover tuition fees, examination and research expenses, a generous monthly living allowance, and round-trip economy class airfare. The selection process will be fair and transparent, conducted per the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Uttar Pradesh government and the FCDO.

The scheme will be launched from the academic year 2025-26 and will remain in effect for three years: 2025-26, 2026-27, and 2027-28. Any continuation beyond this period will require re-approval by March 30, 2028.

Under the scheme, the state government will contribute approximately £19,800 (around ₹23 lakh) per student, while the total estimated cost per student will range between £38,048 and £42,076. The FCDO will cover the remaining amount.

According to Minister Upadhyay, this scheme will unlock new global opportunities for the youth of Uttar Pradesh, empowering them to compete at an international level. It reflects Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's unwavering commitment to youth development and progressive reforms in the education sector.

Key Points - at a Glance

Scheme Name: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee-Chevening UP State Government Scholarship SchemeStart: From the academic session 2025-26

Duration: Three years (2025-2028)Beneficiaries: 5 students every yearTotal Expenses: £38,000-£42,000 per studentUP Government Contribution: £19,800 (~Rs 23 lakh)Partner Organisation: FCDO UK

Cabinet nod to 2 key policies to boost industrial growth. To boost industrial growth and job creation, the Yogi Cabinet has approved two key policies. MSME and Export Promotion Minister Rakesh Sachan said the new measures will strengthen industrial infrastructure and create employment for lakhs of youth.

Under the Uttar Pradesh MSME Industrial Estate Management Policy, industrial plots and sheds will now be allotted via e-auction on lease/rent. Plot rates are set at Rs 3,000/sq m in Paschimanchal, Rs 2,500 in Madhyanchal, and Rs 2,000 in Purvanchal/Bundelkhand, with a 5 per cent annual hike.

Additionally, the Cabinet has approved the Uttar Pradesh Footwear, Leather and Non-Leather Sector Development Policy-2025, aimed at promoting exports, technological upgradation, and employment generation in the leather and footwear sectors. The policy will offer special incentives and launch training programs to enhance workforce skills. It is expected to attract significant domestic and foreign investment. (ANI)

