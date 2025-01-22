Mahakumbh Nagar, Jan 22 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday approved the establishment of an independent prosecution directorate.

The decision was announced in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Prayagraj.

The move aligns with the implementation of the Indian Civil Defence Code 2023, aimed at ensuring impartial prosecution in the state, an official statement said.

"The Prosecution Directorate will function independently, with a Director of Prosecution and Deputy Directors appointed as per the state government's directives," it said.

"The existing staff of the Prosecution department will be integrated into the new directorate under Section 20 of the Indian Civil Defence Code 2023. Additionally, separate funding will be allocated for the directorate's future operations, ensuring its effective functioning," it added.

As part of the new proposal, each district will have its own Prosecution Directorate, which will be led by a Director of Prosecution, who will work under the administrative control of the Home Department, the statement said.

"To qualify for the role of Director, a candidate must have at least 15 years of experience as an advocate or prosecutor or must have served as a session judge," it added.

The state government will have the authority to remove the director from their position before completion of their three-year tenure if they are found involved in criminal, or corruption cases, or deemed unable to perform their duties effectively, it said.

The selection and appointment of the director will be carried out by a search committee led by the Additional Chief Secretary or Principal Secretary of the Home Department, it added.

Other members of the committee will include the Principal Secretary of Justice and Legal Counsel, the Director General of Police, and the Secretary of the Home Department. The committee will decide the selection process independently, according to the statement.

"The minimum tenure for the Director of Prosecution will be three years. The state government will create permanent and temporary positions for the directorate's headquarters, regional offices, and district offices to ensure its smooth operation," it noted.

The statement mentioned that at the district level, the District Magistrate will play a key role in overseeing and reviewing the prosecution activities and the work of the prosecution office.

