Mumbai, January 22: In what can be seen as bad news for Mumbaikars, the fares of autorickshaws and taxis in Mumbai are likely to be hiked by INR 3. The development comes as the state's transport department on Tuesday, January 21, announced a proposal to increase the base fare of autorickshaws and taxis by INR 3 in the city. If approved, the revised minimum fare for autorickshaws will be INR 26 and INR 31 for for kaali-peeli taxis. At present, the minimum fare for autos and taxis in Mumbai is INR 23 and INR 28, respectively.

According to reports, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) will take a decision on the final fares this week. It must be noted that the last time the minimum fare for taxis and autorickshaws were raised in October 2022 when the basic fares were hiked by INR 3 and INR 2 respectively. Besides increasing the fares, the transport department has also proposed to enhance connectivity in the city.

It is learned that the department has seven auto stands outside five Metro 3 stations to improve last-mile connectivity and boost ridership during the first phase of the Metro 3 line, running from Aarey to Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). The transport department has also proposed to reduce AC bus fares by 35 to 50 per cent for residents of Thane.

This means, the base fare for a 2 km distance would reduce from INR 20 to INR 10. Additionally, MMRTA is also planning to introduce more than 30 regular and share auto-taxi stands on busy routes in the eastern and western suburbs as well as in Vashi, Thane and Kalyan. However, the proposal to increase fares of auto and taxi has not gone well with passenger rights activists who have opposed the auto-taxi fare hikes.

They have cited citing increasing refusal incidents by drivers of both vehicles. On the other hand, union leaders of taxi and auto-rickshaws have justified the move and said that the proposal to raise fares was legitimate as per the Khatua committee formula for fare hikes. While a decision on the fare hike is expected this week, it is to be seen how passengers react to the new fares of auto-rickshaws and taxis.

