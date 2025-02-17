Sultanpur (UP), Feb 17 (PTI) Five pilgrims returning from the Kumbh Mela were injured after the car they were travelling in fell into a ditch near Majhwara on Mayang Road in the Dhanpatganj police station area here on Monday, officials said.

Locals rushed to the scene and took the injured to the Community Health Center (CHC) in Dhanpatganj, they added.

According to police, the car was heading toward Basti via the diversion road from Katka Mayang when the driver dozed off, causing the vehicle to veer off the road and overturn.

"Five passengers -- Ram Sumiran, Khushi, Savitri Devi, Pravesh Yadav and Amarnath -- sustained serious injuries," an official said.

"All the injured were treated and are out of danger," said Arunesh, in charge of CHC Dhanpatganj.

The passengers, all residents of Parsarampur in Basti district, were returning from the Kumbh Mela.

Due to congestion on the Prayagraj-Ayodhya Highway, they had taken the Katka Bazaar-Mayang diversion road when the accident occurred near Majhwara village, police added.

