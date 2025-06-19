Prayagraj (UP), Jun 19 (PTI) A deputy jailer and a warden at Naini Central Jail were suspended on Thursday after Rs 1,100 in cash was recovered from inmate Ali Ahmad, son of slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad, officials said.

Senior Superintendent of Naini Central Jail, Rang Bahadur, told PTI that the cash was found during an inspection by DIG (Jails) Rakesh Srivastava on Tuesday.

Also Read | Assembly By-Elections 2025: 5 Vidhan Sabha Bypolls in 4 States Largely Peaceful; Kaliganj in West Bengal Records Brisk Voting.

“Rs 1,100 in cash was recovered from Ali Ahmad during the inspection,” Bahadur said.

Following the recovery, Deputy Jailer Shanti Devi and Warden Sanjay Dwivedi were suspended for negligence, the officer added.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Visit Bihar on June 20 To Launch INR 5,700 Crore Development Projects.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the cash was given to Ali Ahmad by a visitor for purchasing coupons used to buy daily-use items from the prison canteen.

“However, instead of depositing the amount for coupons, Ali kept the money with him, which is against prison rules,” Bahadur said.

Inmates are required to use printed coupons to purchase items such as soap, toothpaste, etc., from the jail canteen, and direct possession of cash is strictly prohibited, he said.

Ali Ahmad is the son of Atiq Ahmad, a former MP and a key accused in over 100 criminal cases, including the sensational murder of Umesh Pal, a witness to the 2005 killing of BSP MLA Raju Pal, in February 2023.

Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were shot dead while in police custody outside Calvin Hospital in Prayagraj on April 15, 2023.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)