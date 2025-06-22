Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 22 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an accused from Uttar Pradesh's Mathura in connection with a case involving the sexual assault of minor children and the possession and dissemination of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), the agency said in a release on Saturday.

According to the release, a case was registered suo-moto on 17.06.2025 against the accused, from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, on serious allegations including the creation, collection, storage, and uploading of CSAM depicting minors in explicit sexual acts. The accused was also in possession of pornographic content involving children, in violation of laws.

Searches were conducted on 19.06.2025 at the residential premises of the accused, resulting in the seizure of incriminating electronic devices. Subsequent forensic analysis uncovered a substantial volume of CSAM in the form of images and videos. These materials were corroborated with data from INTERPOL's International Child Sexual Exploitation (ICSE) database, as well as Cyber Tipline Reports (CTRs) generated by Google and shared with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), Ministry of Home Affairs, the CBI said.

Investigation and analysis of electronic devices revealed the electronic content depicting minor children being raped, sexually assaulted, sexually harassed, threatened and their obscene photographs were taken by the accused in Mathura. In a swift and coordinated effort, the CBI was able to identify, locate, and rescue the minor victim children. Accordingly, the accused was arrested on 21.06.2025 and is currently in custody, the CBI said.

This case was uncovered by the CBI, as neither the victims nor their families had reported the incidents to any law enforcement agency prior to the CBI's intervention, it said, adding that the investigation in the case is continuing. (ANI)

