Mirzapur (UP), Nov 22 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday worshipped cows on Gopashtami at Tanda Falls here.

He also inspected the cow shelter where he offered the prayers.

On the occasion, Adityanath said, "Stray cows should be kept in cow shelters and then should be distributed among farmers. Every farmer rearing a stray cow should get Rs 900 per day per cow.”

The UP chief minister also handed over cows to 11 malnourished families and said, "When the children of these families will get milk, their malnourishment will be eradicated. When the children are healthy, the future of the country and society is bright."

He also awarded women making school dress under the National Rural Livelihood Mission. The UP chief minister also offered prayers at the Vindhyavasini temple.

