Noida (UP), Jan 25 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday laid foundation stones and inaugurated 66 small and big projects totalling Rs 706 crore in Noida via a video conference from Lucknow.

This was done by the chief minister as he inaugurated the 'Shilp Haat' programme in Noida's Sector 33A virtually to mark the 71st foundation day of Uttar Pradesh.

Adityanath was supposed to visit Noida, adjoining Delhi, in the morning but the visit was cancelled in view of inclement weather, according to officials.

The chief minister said Gautam Buddh Nagar district is emerging as the "financial capital" of the state and added that investment opportunities have grown in the region with an airport coming up in Jewar, according to an official statement.

"On the occasion of the UP Day, the chief minister gifted various development projects worth Rs 706 crore in Gautam Buddh Nagar which mainly include a cattle shelter, construction of a community centre, resurfacing of the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, a Veda Forest Park which is to be built in Sector-78 Noida, an underground parking, a Biodiversity Park," the statement read.

Adityanath lauded the district police for the management of law and order and performed the 'Bhoomi Poojan' for four new police stations Phase One, Okhla Barrage, Sector 116 and Sector 63, it stated.

He also inaugurated the 'Safe City' project, under which the district will get 1,600 cameras -- 250 of them in the first phase for monitoring public spaces.

There are 11 new police stations and two new checkpoints proposed to be constructed in the district this year. Five of the 11 stations will be in the vicinity of the upcoming airport and the Film City, according to the statement.

During the function, organised on the second day of the three-day celebrations of 'UP Diwas', Adityanath dubbed Noida as the "pride" of UP.

He also released the "Noida Anthem", a theme song of the city by Noida Authority. The song has been sung by Kailash Kher while concept, creation and design is by KEPL and Kailasa Records.

Citing examples of the Jewar airport, indoor stadium and the upcoming Film City, he said while such projects will be highly beneficial for the people economically, the development of industrial infrastructure will increase employment opportunities and encourage manufacturing and exports.

"This will help Noida in gaining a new identity and realise the potential of infinite investment," he said.

On the occasion, toolkits and monetary aid through revolving funds (RF), Community Investment funds (CIF) and Cash Credit Limit (CCL) were provided to the Self Help Groups (SHGs) under the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme.

He said every district of UP is on its way to become an enterprise hub through the ODOP scheme by gaining a distinctive identity by promoting their traditional products.

The chief minister also lauded the state for its law and order, saying it has become "a model for the country".

