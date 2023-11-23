Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 23 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Dehat district on Thursday.

"At least four people were killed and five, including a child, were injured after an SUV collided with a tree in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Dehat district on Thursday morning. The injured were admitted to the district hospital. The child was referred to Kanpur Halat Hospital after her condition became serious," Superintendent of Police, BBGTS Murthy, said.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Brahmin Student Forced To Eat Eggs in Government School in Shivamogga, Complaint Lodged Against Headmaster and Assistant Teacher.

Further, the Chief Minister instructed district authorities to take the injured to the hospital and provide them with proper treatment. The CM also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured, the statement said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)