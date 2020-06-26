Lucknow, Jun 26 (PTI) Stressing upon the need to create awareness to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday asked officials to ensure setting up of helpdesks in all government and private hospitals to assist people.

In a meeting with senior officials, the chief minister directed consistent monitoring of all COVID and non-COVID hospitals and continued efforts to strengthen the medical facilities there, an official release said.

Adityanath also stressed on the need to increase the number of rapid antigen testings under which quick results are obtained, the release said, adding he also called for increasing the testing capacity.

Stressing on the need to check medical infection, the chief minister said doctors and paramedical staff, among others, should be provided with PPE kits, N95 masks, gloves and sanitizers.

He also laid stress on taking various precautions by policeman and PAC jawans to protect themselves from infection.

Referring to the importance of surveillance in checking COVID-19 spread, he said 'nigrani samitis' (monitoring panels) should be kept active in both the urban and rural areas.

He also directed continued foot-patrolling by police in markets, crossings and other places to see that there is no crowding and that people follow social distancing norms and use face masks.

Adityanath also advised random checking of the old-age homes, women shelters and juvenile homes.

A day after 24 persons were reported dead in the state in lightning strikes, the chief minister also asked officials to spread awareness among people on ways and means to protect them against thunderbolts.

Special emphasis should be given to protect cows and cattle too, the CM told officials.

