Lucknow, Jan 18 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will on Tuesday distribute posting and appointment letters to lecturers or assistant teachers of government secondary schools selected by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission.

The chief minister will also be handing over appointment letters to some newly-appointed lecturers or assistant teachers on Tuesday, an official spokesperson said here.

He will also address the candidates and will communicate with one successful candidate from five districts.

A total of 436 selected lecturers/assistant teachers are getting posted in government secondary schools, the spokesperson said, adding that this programme is yet another step forward in the state government's 'Mission Rozgar'.

