Lucknow (UP), Mar 1 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wished the people of the state on the beginning of the holy month of Ramzan.

According to an official statement issued here on Saturday evening, in his greeting message, the chief minister said that during the holy days of Ramzan, good deeds like fasting, service to humanity, and worship of God promote values such as patience, self-discipline, tolerance and simplicity.

Also Read | Ramzan 2025 Wishes: LoP Rahul Gandhi, Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Extend Ramadan Greetings to Everyone.

This strengthens the feeling of mutual love and brotherhood,” Yogi said.

"Uttar Pradesh is an example of harmony, brotherhood, and cultural unity,” he said.

Also Read | What Is Fake LinkedIn Job Scam? How Can You Protect Your Sensitive Information While Searching for Jobs Online?.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)