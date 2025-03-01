New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandi Vadra extended Ramzan wishes to everyone, starting from tomorrow.

"Ramzan Mubarak! May this sacred month fill your life with happiness and bring peace to your heart," Rahul Gandhi said in a post on social media.

Priyanka Gandi said on X, "Hearty congratulations to all of you on the holy month of mercy and blessings, Ramadan. I pray to God that this holy month brings happiness, prosperity and peace in the lives of all of you".

Earlier in the day, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah held a meeting with officials of the different departments in view of the holy month of Ramzan.

During the meeting, CM Omar Abdullah instructed officials to ensure the proper supply of electricity and other basic services throughout the month.

"The holy month of Ramzan is starting. It is the responsibility of the government to provide facilities to the people. In this connection, a meeting was held today during which a review was taken of every department. Everyone was clearly instructed that there should be no shortcomings in the supply of electricity, especially during the Sehri (pre-dawn meals) and Iftaar (fast-breaking evening meal) timings, water supply, ration, cleanliness, sanitation, and traffic. ," Omar told reporter here.

The Holy month of Ramzan, a period of 30 days of fasting, starts on March 2. It is followed by Eid-Ul-Fitr, marking the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramzan. (ANI)

