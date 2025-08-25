Lucknow, (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 25 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday hailed his achievement of Lucknow-born astronaut and Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla as a matter of pride for the state and the entire nation, calling his journey an inspiration for the youth.

After four decades, an Indian once again travelled to space, and this historic opportunity came to Lucknow-born astronaut and Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who was felicitated in a civic reception at Lok Bhavan on Monday, a release said.

During the event, CM Yogi honoured Shukla with a shawl and memento, while Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brijesh Pathak and Mayor Sushma Kharkwal extended felicitations to his family. A short film on Shukla's space mission, where he orbited the Earth 320 times in 18 days aboard the ISS, was also screened.

According to the release, the Chief Minister announced a scholarship in Shukla's name for students pursuing careers in space technology and directed the State's Science and Technology Department to benefit from his expertise. Highlighting that UP now offers courses in space technology in over a dozen institutions, CM Yogi said this reflects the state's growing role in India's development journey.

"Three to four years ago, there were no courses, syllabi, degrees, diplomas, or certificate programs in space technology in any university or institute of the state. Today, more than a dozen technical institutions are running such courses, reflecting Uttar Pradesh's growing role in India's development journey. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set the goal of making India a developed nation by 2047, and to achieve this, we must remain open to every area of progress. Shubhanshu Shukla's father served in the state secretariat, and by following his path, today his son has made not only Uttar Pradesh but the entire country proud. Orbiting the Earth 320 times in 18 days of space travel, Shubhanshu has shown the importance and purpose of this remarkable journey," the CM Yogi said.

He underlined that Shukla's space experience will aid in addressing climate change, floods, droughts, agricultural crises, and disaster management through advanced technology. He said Shukla's success marks a step towards the upcoming Gaganyaan mission in 2027 and the expansion of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education opportunities.

"Shubhanshu Shukla's journey is not just a personal milestone but a source of inspiration and direction for our youth. His experience will help Uttar Pradesh and India face future challenges and harness space technology for progress," CM Yogi said.

The CM said that there was a conversation with ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan about space travel, in which Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's journey, space mission and future experiments were discussed. He added, "In just 18 days, he toured the entire Earth, an incredible experience for any citizen. His achievements will serve as a lasting source of inspiration for the youth of Uttar Pradesh and the entire nation." Shukla also talked to the youth about making a career in space technology. He said that today's youth have countless opportunities to reach new heights, like space missions, which never existed before.

Astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla shared his experiences from space, explaining the impact of microgravity on the human body.

"When you reach the space station for the first time, your body experiences microgravity. All the blood rushes to the head, making it swell. The heart slows down as it no longer works against gravity. Even the contents of your stomach start floating, leaving you confused about what's happening inside. You don't feel hungry, and survival itself becomes a challenge. We are sustaining life in a place where it shouldn't exist--amid vacuum, extreme temperatures, and no air. Yet, human engineering has made it possible. India is on its way, and when we launch our first mission, we will be the fourth nation in the world with this capability," a release said.

ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan praised the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a program in Lucknow, saying that the rapid development in Uttar Pradesh has become a source of inspiration for other states. He noted that under CM Yogi's initiatives and schemes, UP is touching new heights in multiple sectors, and the transformation is a matter of pride not only for the state but for the entire country.

On this occasion, BJP State President Bhupendra Chaudhary, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, Brijesh Pathak, Minister Suresh Khanna, Anil Kumar, Girish Chandra Yadav, Ajit Pal, Manohar Lal Kori, Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, MP Brijlal, Principal Secretary Home Sanjay Prasad were present. (ANI)

