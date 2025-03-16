Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 16 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Sunday underscored the significance of responsible journalism in a democracy, stating that presenting accurate facts to the public is crucial.

Speaking at the oath-taking ceremony of the Gorakhpur Press Club, CM Yogi emphasised that no constitutional institution--whether the legislature, executive, or judiciary--can remain detached from public concerns.

Addressing journalists, CM Yogi said, "To present the correct facts to the public through writing is important because, be it the legislature, the executive, or the judiciary, in a democratic system, no constitutional institution can keep itself away from public concerns. In a democracy, the voice of the public is most important. No government can ignore it, cannot separate itself from it, and if anyone does so, then the government will have to be accountable to the public who has elected it."

The Chief Minister lauded the media's role in fostering transparency and accountability in governance and stressed that journalists must act as a bridge between the government and the people, ensuring that public issues are highlighted and addressed.

The event saw the participation of senior journalists, media professionals, and government officials.

CM Yogi reiterated his government's commitment to safeguarding press freedom while fostering a conducive environment for responsible journalism.

The Gorakhpur Journalist Press Club serves as a key organisation for media professionals in the region, advocating journalistic integrity and press-related concerns.

Earlier in the day, CM Yogi held a Janata Darshan at Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur and addressed the public's grievances.

Chief Minister listened to the grievances of the people and gave instructions to the officials to resolve their problems in the 'Janata Darshan' program, conducted on the premises of the Gorakhnath Temple.

People shared their problems and issues as the CM listened to their grievances and issued necessary directions for the swift and satisfactory disposal of their issues.

After being elected as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath frequently conducts the 'Janata Darshan' program.

He started the Janta Darshan soon after becoming the chief minister in 2017, with the primary aim of swiftly resolving the public's complaints and grievances. (ANI)

