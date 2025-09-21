Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 21 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the 'Namo Yuva Run' in Lucknow and highlighted key initiatives and the vision of a developed India as part of the Sewa Pakhwada program.

Addressing the event, CM Yogi Adityanath announced that the Seva Pakhwada, being conducted from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday to Mahatma Gandhi's birthday, emphasises health and youth participation.

"The Sewa Pakwada program will run from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday to Mahatma Gandhi's birthday, also known as the Father of the Nation. The Prime Minister firmly believes that if women are healthy, the youth will also be healthy. As part of this initiative, a blood donation camp has been organised, and youth from across the country are participating in the program. The entire nation is progressing with the concept of India," he said.

Highlighting PM Modi's vision during the Amrit Mahotsav, Yogi Adityanath emphasised the importance of heritage, respect for the armed forces, and civic duties.

"During the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged to the citizens of India that achieving a developed nation should be our goal and guiding principle. On this occasion, he emphasised the importance of respecting our heritage, honouring our armed forces, and fulfilling our civic duties with integrity. Inspired by the Prime Minister's vision, we have committed to working towards a developed India," he said.

The CM stressed the importance of health for self-reliance, linking it to initiatives like World Yoga Day and the Khelo India movement, stating, "Every individual is eager to contribute in their respective fields. We must work towards the development of our village and region. The foundation of self-reliance lies in maintaining good health, and a crucial step towards this is participating in the ration program. June 21 is celebrated as World Yoga Day, and an initiative has been taken to promote health awareness through the Khelo India and Fit India Movement sports competitions," he said.

Yogi Adityanath underscored the significance of the Namo Marathon in promoting health and warned against the dangers of drug abuse.

"Today, as part of the Seva Pakhwada, the youth are participating in the Namo Yuva Run. When they engage in health programs, the country moves forward; however, if they succumb to drugs, it leads to destruction. We are all participating in this initiative, which began on September 17 and will continue until October 2," he said.

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) launched a nationwide initiative to promote the message of fitness and social awareness - the 'Namo Yuva Run' campaign on Sunday.

Supermodel and fitness icon Milind Soman was announced as the ambassador for the campaign, which coincides with the celebrations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday on September 17.

The 'Namo Yuva Run' campaign will be carried out across 75 cities, with the participation of more than 10,000 people on September 21. (ANI)

