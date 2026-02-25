Tokyo [Japan], February 25 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday held high-level discussions with the leadership of Suzuki Motor Corporation and Minda Corporation in Japan to explore large-scale investment opportunities in the state's automobile sector.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with the delegation of Minda Corporation, including Executive Director Aakash Minda, along with its Japanese joint venture partners. The CM also held a meeting with Toshihiro Suzuki, President and Representative Director of Suzuki Motor Corporation

In an X post, CM Yogi said, "Met the delegation of Minda Corporation (Spark Minda Group) and its Japanese joint venture partners in Tokyo today, including Mr. Aakash Minda, Executive Director, Minda Corporation, and Mr. Hiroaki Omori, Managing Director and CFO, Spark Minda Toyo Denso Pvt. Ltd. A MoU was signed to further strengthen Uttar Pradesh's advanced auto component manufacturing ecosystem. Assured the delegation of full support from the Government of Uttar Pradesh for seamless facilitation, land allocation and infrastructure assistance, reinforcing our commitment to industrial growth, technology partnerships and employment generation."

The UP CM also met, Shigeki Tanabe, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Executive General Manager, Sales Management Division/In charge of Domestic Business, Konoike Transport Co., Ltd., along with his team in Tokyo. They discussed expanding Konoike's presence in Uttar Pradesh across logistics parks, warehousing and multimodal transport infrastructure. The UP CM invited the company to explore opportunities in medical devices manufacturing, leveraging the Dedicated Freight Corridor network and the Medical Devices Park in YEIDA, further strengthening India-Japan industrial cooperation.

On Wednesday, CM Yogi arrived in Japan on a two-day official visit. During the visit from February 25-26 in Japan, the CM is expected to participate in key meetings and interactions during his visit aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation and exploring investment opportunities for the state.

Earlier, CM Yogi Adityanath also invited Mitsui & Co. to explore transformative investment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh.

"Had a productive and forward-looking meeting with Mr Kazuki Shimizu, Managing Officer, Chief Operating Officer of Infrastructure Projects Business Unit, Mitsui & Co., along with senior members of his team, in Tokyo today. Invited Mitsui & Co. to explore transformative investment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh across Renewable Energy, ICT, Semiconductors and Data Centres, aligned with the state's rapid industrial expansion. Also discussed collaboration in infrastructure projects, logistics networks and industrial investments to strengthen Uttar Pradesh's growth corridors and global supply chain integration," CM Yogi said on X on Wednesday. (ANI)

