Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 13 (ANI): Taking cognisance of the potential threat of H5 Avian Influenza (Bird Flu), Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Wednesday, directed the departments concerned to take swift and coordinated action, said an official statement.

He said that the safety of protected animals and birds is the state government's top priority, and negligence at any level will not be tolerated.

Also Read | 'Supreme Court Will Look Into': CJI BR Gavai on Relocation of Stray Dogs in Delhi-NCR.

The Chief Minister ordered enhanced security across all zoos, bird sanctuaries, national parks, wetlands, and cow shelters in Uttar Pradesh, directing immediate implementation of measures as per central and state guidelines.

According to the statement, CM Yogi directed regular sanitisation of zoo premises, including blow-torching if required, along with mandatory health checks for all animals and birds. He said food should be given only after thorough diet inspections, and staff duties in enclosures must be assigned based on risk levels to ensure full safety compliance.

Also Read | 'Terrorist Will Destroy the Temple': Threatening Graffiti Naming PM Narendra Modi Found on Walls Near Jagannath Temple in Puri, Probe Launched.

CM Yogi directed that all zoo staff be trained on avian influenza symptoms, transmission, and prevention and equipped with PPE kits and safety gear to ensure both effective duty performance and personal protection. He also called for strict monitoring of all poultry farms in UP as per standards, with tight control over the movement of poultry products.

Furthermore, CM Yogi directed the Health Department to study the potential impact of H5 Avian Influenza on humans and submit a detailed report to prevent any chain of infection from reaching the population, the statement added.

UP CM directed constant coordination with the Central Zoo Authority, NCDC, Health Ministry, Fisheries and Dairy Department, and IVRI Bareilly, ensuring the timely implementation of their recommendations. The Chief Minister emphasised that timely, coordinated, and strict action backed by inter-departmental cooperation and rapid information sharing is key to protecting both citizens and wildlife from the potential infection. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)