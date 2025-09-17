Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 17 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday attended a Seva Pakhwada programme here and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership on his 75th birthday.

The BJP has launched a 15-day nationwide campaign, Seva Pakhwada, to mark PM Modi's 75th birthday.

Addressing the public meeting, CM Yogi said, "The BJP is launching the Seva Pakhwada programme across the country from today until October 2. Between September 17 and October 2, citizens will have the opportunity to participate in various types of programmes. It is our good fortune that the Seva Pakhwada is beginning on the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is one of the most visionary and popular leaders in the world."

He noted that under PM Modi, the government has brought 25 crore people out of poverty.

"Today, the world is looking at a new India under the leadership of PM Modi. India is not among the backward nations; rather, it is inspiring other nations. A mantra has brought significant change in the lives of the poor, youth, women, Dalit and marginalised people. 25 crore people have been pulled out of poverty," the Chief Minister said.

CM Yogi hailed the Prime Minister for the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the development of the Kashi Vishvanath temple.

He added, "Heritage should be respected--it is not just a statement but a reality--Ram Lalla at Ram temple in Ayodhya or Kashi, attracting tourists from all over the world as Kashi Vishwanath Dham; be it Kedarnath, Badrinath, Mahakal temple or the development of any heritage site."

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, who also took part in the event, too, wished PM Modi on the occasion.

He told ANI, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is dedicated to the progress of the country by devoting everything of his own for the country and its citizens. Today is his birthday, which is being celebrated as Seva Pakhwada. Blood donation and cleanliness programs are underway. He is receiving best wishes from the entire country and the world." (ANI)

