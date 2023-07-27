Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 26 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday inaugurated PET-CT scanner machine for cancer patients at Ramakrishna Mission Charitable Hospital in Vrindavan.

“An increase in diseases triggers need for health facilities. The state government is robustly working in this direction and positive changes will be seen if charitable, financial and industrial organizations make efforts to provide better health facilities to the common man”, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Inaugurating the PET-CT scanner machine, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised Kotak Mahindra Group for providing a PET-CT machine from its CSR fund and described it as an inspiration for other financial and industrial institutions.

“Poor patients will get the maximum benefit from the PET-CT scanner which has been made available but is not accessible to people in the surrounding districts.”

The Chief Minister said that a lot of changes have taken place in the health sector in the recent times in Uttar Pradesh. Earlier, if a poor person was suffering from cancer, heart, kidney disease or any other serious illness, it was very difficult to get treatment. But under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Jan Arogya Yojana, health insurance of five lakh rupees is being made available to poor people through the Ayushman card, he added.

An amount of Rs 3400 crores has been provided for the treatment of the poor through Ayushman Bharat, and free dialysis facility is being provided in 72 out of 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier only 36 districts had the facility of ICU beds but today ICU facilities are being provided in every district hospital of the state. Apart from this, medical consultation is also being made available in remote villages through tele-consultancy, CM Yogi remarked further.

The Chief Minister said that Ramakrishna Mission Sevashram has been providing humanitarian service for the last 150 years, drawing inspiration from its founder Swami Vivekananda’s 'Nar Seva, Narayan Seva' motto. The sanyasis/hermit of this Mission is engaged in the service of the one who is poor considering him as Narayan.

“If we are religious in the true sense then we have to perform our duties towards self, society and nation with honesty and Ramakrishna Mission has been doing this work continuously for the last 150 years”, he added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that today maximum number of tourists are coming to UP. Earlier Goa was at number one and Uttar Pradesh at number three. But last year 80 lakh tourists went to Goa and 7 crore devotees came to Kashi, while six crore devotees visited the Braj area, he informed.

The Chief Minister offered prayers at Banke Bihari temple in Mathura and wished for the welfare of the people of the state. In addition, the Chief Minister also held a review meeting with the officials and public representatives. He gave several directions to the officials regarding crowd management and traffic management at Banke Bihari Temple in Mathura. Yamuna is in spate in Mathura district following release of water from Hathini Barrage and Okhla Barrage in Haryana. In view of this, the Chief Minister surveyed the flood-affected areas by helicopter.

Besides, he directed the officials to take all necessary measures related to relief and rescue operations in view of the flood situation.

The CM has directed the officials to assess the crop loss due to the flood as soon as possible and provide all financial help to the affected farmers. (ANI)

