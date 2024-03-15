Siddharthnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 15 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveiled 551 development projects worth Rs 1,885 crore in Siddharthnagar on Friday, and said, "With the efforts of the double engine government, the district has effectively been lifted from underdevelopment."

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone of a Nursing College in Madhav Prasad Tripathi Government Medical College ahead of the Holi festival.

According to an official release, CM Yogi said that the double-engine government has effectively lifted the district out of the shadow of underdevelopment.

"Today, the nation aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'Developed India'. This vision can only be materialized with the 'Development of Uttar Pradesh'. However, Uttar Pradesh's development hinges on Siddharthnagar's progress. To achieve this, the presence of the BJP is indispensable," Yogi said.

The Chief Minister attributed the backwardness of the district in the past to a lack of basic amenities and job opportunities.

He highlighted how the local populace had long been marginalized by mafia influences, depriving them of their rights and government benefits.

Recounting personal anecdotes, he lamented the past neglect of critical issues like encephalitis-related child fatalities.

"However, today, under the double-engine government, significant strides have been made while both mafias and mosquitos have been eliminated from the district," CM Yogi added.

"The underprivileged are getting housing, free health insurance up to Rs 5 lakhs, and a provision of free ration for five years. The educational and healthcare facilities have also improved significantly in Siddharthnagar," he said.

The Chief Minister attributed these achievements to the policies championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During a public gathering, he rhetorically questioned whether previous administrations, including those of the Congress, SP, and BSP, could have delivered similar benefits or facilitated the construction of the Ram temple, to which the audience responded with a resounding "No."

Chief Minister Yogi further underscored India's economic ascension under Modi's leadership, citing its rise from the 11th to the 5th largest global economy.

With a third Prime Minister Modi term, he expressed optimism that India would soon secure the third spot among world economies.

Chief Minister Yogi also praised the hard work of local MP Jagdambika Pal. He said that during the Congress government when Jagdambika Pal was a Congress MP, he used to fight against encephalitis by joining his voice in the Parliament.

"Even today, the amount of hard work he does for Siddharthnagar is like that of a 40-year-old youth. The people here deserve appreciation for electing such an energetic MP," CM Yogi said, adding that it is important for Jagdambika Pal to remain an MP for the development of Siddharthnagar. (ANI)

