UP Ministers with Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi. (Photo/Screengrab of video shared by UP CMO)

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 8 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended an invitation to Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday to attend the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj.

CM Majhi was presented with a Shubh Kalash filled with sacred Gangajal and the event's logo. Odisha Minister of Culture, Suryabanshi Suraj was also present at this moment.

Uttar Pradesh Ministers Anil Rajbhar and Satish Chandra Sharma visited CM Majhi to extend him on behalf of CM Yogi

Earlier on December 3, Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said that the preparations for Maha Kumbh 2025 are almost complete and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the inaugural program.

"All preparations for Kumbh are almost complete. Before Kumbh, PM Narendra Modi will address the inaugural program and the whole world will witness the Maha Kumbh which is going to be organized. We will go to Mumbai and Jaipur and invite the public representatives and people there for Maha Kumbh.," he said.

On December 2, the Uttar Pradesh government declared the Maha Kumbh area in Prayagraj as a new district.

The decision, which led to the formation of the new Maha Kumbh Mela district, was made to streamline the management and administration of the upcoming Kumbh Mela, ensuring smooth operations for the grand religious event scheduled for January 2025.

In a bid to ensure the safety and convenience of an estimated 45 crore devotees, the Yogi Adityanath government is revolutionizing preparations for the upcoming Maha Kumbh. For the first time, the grand event is being digitized on such a large scale, leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) and social media platforms to enhance management and security.

Security arrangements are being made across land, water, and air. In a first, to prevent any untoward incidents during the bathing rituals, the water police are being equipped with high-tech jet skis, often referred to as "mini ships."

Al-powered cameras are being installed throughout the Kumbh site to monitor the massive crowd and ensure 24/7 surveillance. These state-of- the-art cameras will not only bolster security but also assist in reuniting individuals who may get separated during the event.

In addition, popular social media platforms like Facebook and X will provide immediate assistance in locating lost relatives, streamlining the process of reuniting families amidst the sea of pilgrims.

Mahakumbh starts with Paush Purnima Snan, which is on 13 January 2025. The Kumbh festival will conclude with the last bath on 26 February 2025, the day of Mahashivratri. (ANI)

