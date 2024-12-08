Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 8 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in a private resort in Kullu's Manali on Saturday, officials said.

The fire department rushed to the spot to douse the blaze and managed to control the fire. According to the officials, no casualties or injuries were reported in the fire incident.

Earlier, a fire broke out in the forest of the Bada Bhuin Panchayat in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu on November 26 with huge flames visible from a distance.

Conservator of the Kullu Circle Forest Department, Sandeep Sharma stated that in the last two weeks around 50 hectares of land with dry grass have been burned, resulting in a financial loss of approximately five lakh rupees.

"Around 50 hectares have been damaged in the last two weeks, including some plantations. And the financial loss is around five lakh. The assessment of the previous forest fire has not yet come because till this morning our teams were there. So only after the actual assessment, will we be able to figure out the actual loss," he said. (ANI)

