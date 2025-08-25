Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 25 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday expressed condolences to the families of the eight people killed in the road accident in Bulandshahr, a press release said.

According to the release, the Chief Minister took cognisance of the accident and has directed the district administration officials to immediately take the injured to the hospital and provide them proper treatment.

He also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Eight people were killed and around 45 were injured when a container collided with a tractor carrying devotees near Ghatal village on National Highway 34, in Bulandshahr's Arnia police station area, officials said.

Bulandshahr SSP Dinesh Kumar Singh said the victims included a child and two women.

The devotees were travelling from Kasganj to Gogamedi, Rajasthan, to visit Jaharpir (Gogaji).

Police and administrative officials, including the District Magistrate and SSP, rushed to the site after the accident. The injured were admitted to nearby hospitals, and the bodies of the deceased were taken into custody for post-mortem examination, police officials said.

Bulandshahr SSP Dinesh Kumar Singh said, "An unfortunate incident has happened on NH-34, on the Aligarh border, around 2:15 tonight. Around 60-61 people were travelling in a tractor from Kasganj district to Rajasthan. A container coming from behind hit it at high speed, due to which the tractor overturned, and a large number of people were injured... Eight people have died."

He added that out of the 45 injured, three are critical and are on a ventilator.

"45 people are currently undergoing treatment, with the condition of all except three being reported as fine. Those three are on a ventilator right now. The tractor has been removed from the spot. The truck that caused the accident is in police custody," the police official said.

Further details about the incident are awaited. (ANI)

