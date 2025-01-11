India News | UP CM Yogi Offers Prayers at Hanumangarhi Temple in Ayodhya

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 11 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday visited the Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya to offer prayers and seek blessings for the welfare and progress of the people.

"Today, I offered prayers and performed darshan of Lord Hanuman at Shri Hanumangarhi, located in Shri Ayodhya Dham, and prayed for the welfare and progress of all," CM Yogi wrote in a post on X.

The Chief Minister was in Ayodhya on the first anniversary of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla's idol at the Ram Mandir.

On the occasion, he performed puja and offered prayers during the Pratishtha-Dwadashi program.

"Blessed is Avadh, which is famous for Ram... In the Pratishtha-Dwadashi program organised on the occasion of the first anniversary of the Pran-Pratishtha of the idol of Lord Shri Ramlala Sarkar in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple at Shri Ayodhya Dham... Jai Jai Shri Ram," CM Yogi added.

The historic Pran Pratishtha ceremony took place on January 22, 2024, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the main rituals. However, the first anniversary is being celebrated on January 11, 2025, in alignment with the Hindu calendar.

Last year, the sacred event was celebrated on Kurma Dwadashi during the Shukla Paksha of the Hindu calendar's Paush month. This year, Shukla Paksha falls on January 11, prompting the celebration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes to the people, calling the temple a "great heritage of our culture and spirituality."

"Best wishes to all the countrymen on the first anniversary of the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. This temple, built after centuries of sacrifice, penance and struggle, is a great heritage of our culture and spirituality," PM Modi said in a post on X.

"I am confident that this divine and magnificent Ram temple will become a great inspiration in the accomplishment of the resolution of a developed India," he added.

The three-day celebrations commenced on Saturday, starting with an Agnihotra ritual accompanied by mantras from the Shukla Yajurveda. This was followed by the chanting of 'Ram Naam' six lakh times, along with the recitation of the Ram Raksha Stotra and Hanuman Chalisa.

At the temple's ground floor, 'Rag Seva' was organised from 3 pm to 5 pm, and was to be followed by a congratulatory song at 6 pm. A Musical Manas recitation was also held on the first floor of the passenger convenience centre.

Other events include a Ram Katha at the 'Angad Tila' inside the temple premises, followed by a Manas Discourse and a cultural program.

Lakhs of devotees have been visiting Ayodhya since the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla. The Hanumangarhi temple has also witnessed a sharp increase in the number of daily visitors. (ANI)

