Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 15 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the security preparations at Defence Expo Ground ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit today.

Uttar Pradesh DGP Rajeev Krishna speaking to ANI on Saturday said, "Tomorrow, there is a programme where appointment letters will be distributed. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is the chief guest. UP CM Yogi Adityanath will also remain present. All the 60,000 recipients will arrive here tomorrow morning..."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and CM Yogi Adityanath are to distribute appointment letters to around 60,000 police constables today.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed the mass recruitment of over 60,244 police personnel as a "historic moment" for the state, as Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will hand over appointment letters to 60,244 newly selected candidates in Lucknow today.

Chief Minister Yogi also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for turning the dreams of the state's youth into reality.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath termed the occasion a "historic moment" for the state.

"New Uttar Pradesh of New India' is going to witness a historic moment today. Hon'ble Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will give appointment letters to 60244 candidates selected in the largest police recruitment examination ever conducted by the world's largest police force, UP police in Lucknow today. Under the successful guidance of the respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the resolution of 'Safe Uttar Pradesh' is being fulfilled. The dreams of the youth are coming true," CM Yogi said.

60,244 appointment letters will be distributed at the Defence Expo Ground in Lucknow.

Out of the 60,244 constable posts filled through direct recruitment, 12,048 were allocated to women, making it the first time such a large number of female candidates secured appointments in any Indian security force.

In a post on X, the DGP of Police stated, "From aspirants to protectors - today, 60,244 dreams march into reality. This historic recruitment drive marks a new dawn for @Uppolice, as one of the largest in the country. Congratulations to every young man and woman who earned the khaki with courage, merit, and determination. Your journey in service begins today. "Walk with pride, serve with integrity."

The Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2024 was conducted on August 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31 last year across 67 districts in the state. The exam was held in two shifts, 10 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 5 pm, and aimed to fill over 60,000 vacancies. With the support of the police administration, 1,174 examination centres were set up to ensure the smooth and fair conduct of the recruitment process.

According to the UP Police, the recruitment was one of the largest, most transparent, and technology-driven drives in the country. Sharing a video of a selected candidate, UP Police posted on X.

"One voice out of 60,000+ dreams. Behind every newly recruited constable in Uttar Pradesh is a story of merit, determination, and an exam process that left no room for doubt. "This is a glimpse of that journey - made possible by the unwavering commitment of the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board, which conducted one of the largest, most transparent, and technology-driven recruitment drives in the country," UP Police wrote.

Over the past eight years, the state has provided government jobs to around 8.5 lakh individuals. (ANI)

