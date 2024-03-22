Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 22 (ANI): Taking cognizance of the kidnapping case of Akhilesh Singh, who is a native of Uttar Pradesh, in Meghalaya, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke to Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma over the phone on Thursday.

On Thursday evening, CM Yogi requested Sangma for the safe return of Akhilesh Singh. Akhilesh Singh is a resident of Beniganj on Kursi Road, Lucknow and works as a heavy vehicle mechanic and supervisor for a construction company working in South Garo Hills, Meghalaya.

After the kidnapping of Akhilesh Singh (49) in the South Garo Hills of Meghalaya, the contractor called Akhilesh's wife, Sheela Singh and informed her about the incident.

Expressing fear of something untoward happening to her husband, Sheela Singh has appealed to the Uttar Pradesh and Meghalaya governments for help.

CM Yogi Adityanath has spoken to Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma regarding this entire matter. (ANI)

