Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 10 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday attended an event at City Montessori School (CMS) in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, where he stressed on social media-related concerns in the times of escalating tensions in the country, and urged the public to put "nation first."

The Chief Minister expressed concern about some people trying to weaken the morale of the armed forces through social media. "Today, a few people post tweets on social media that aim to weaken the morale of our soldiers. Why is this happening? Everyone's goal should be 'Nation First.' When someone works with the spirit of keeping the nation above all, they build a generation that ensures the country's safety and self-reliance," he said.

CM Yogi paid tribute to CMS founder, the late Jagdish Gandhi, and praised that he did not give up. With courage and dedication, they created something meaningful in the field of education," he said.

He highlighted that CMS now has around 65,000 students, which is a "major achievement." The Chief Minister also appreciated a cultural performance by students on the theme of "Adi Yogi."

CM Yogi honored students who secured first rank and thanked the teachers for their contribution to education. "About 70 years ago, Jagdish Gandhi and Bharti Gandhi came to Lucknow with nothing but their hard work. Thanks to your efforts, CMS has earned a special place across the country," he said.

Earlier on Friday, while speaking in a meeting in Lucknow which was also attended by the President of the World Bank Group Ajay Banga, CM Yogi welcomed Banga and mentioned that the state government is seeking support from the World Bank for the UP-AGREES programme to enhance agricultural productivity in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

"On behalf of the people of Uttar Pradesh, I welcome Ajay Banga, President of the World Bank Group, to Uttar Pradesh. The productivity of agriculture in the western part of Uttar Pradesh is much higher than in the eastern part. To increase productivity in eastern Uttar Pradesh as well, we have sought help from the World Bank in the UP-AGREES (Uttar Pradesh Agricultural Development and Rural Enterprise Ecosystem Strengthening) program," CM Yogi stated.

CM Yogi added, "Poshan Abhiyaan is an important mission being run by the World Bank, and under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, we have taken steps in this direction in Uttar Pradesh. Take-Home Ration (THR) is one of the steps in that direction. The World Bank team will also visit the Take-Home Ration (THR) plant in Lucknow." (ANI)

