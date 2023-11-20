Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 20 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai visited Ganga Ghat to offer 'Araghya' to the rising sun during Chhath Puja celebrations.

"We offered prayers to 'Chhathi Maiya' and gave 'Araghya' to the rising Sun. We prayed for the state and the entire country, especially for the safe return of our 41 labourers trapped in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi," said Ajay Rai, speaking to ANI.

Meanwhile, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was also seen taking part in the Chhath Pooja celebration in Odisha's Sambalpur.

People across the country are celebrating the festival dedicated to Lord Surya. On Monday morning, devotees across the nation offered the second 'Araghya' to the rising sun, which marks the end of the 4-day Chhath Puja festival. The first 'Araghya' was offered on Sunday evening.

[{6f959fb7-ffc9-45f2-98fe-8b8e9b76c056:intradmin/ANI-20231120023437.jpg}]

The four-day festival of Chhath kickstarted on Friday and is regarded as the festival of purity, goodwill, and faith. The Chhath Pooja is a festival in which devotees worship and make offerings to the setting and rising sun.

On Monday morning, the fasting devotees would make offerings to the rising sun and break the fast. Chhath Puja is celebrated every year with much exuberance in states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bengal.

However, celebrations are also witnessed in the national capital, where a large section of people from the aforementioned states lives. Devotees especially take the fast and worship the sun for the long lives and well-being of their family members, also praying for their expectations and attempts to come true.

The trend of celebrating the festival of Chhath is believed to have started in the Hilly regions of Nepal after the political change of 1990 when democracy was restored in the Himalayan Nation.

It is believed that a person's desires and prayers from the heart's core will bring blessings. During the time of fasting, only those foods that are considered to be pure are consumed and cleanliness is one thing that is cared for the most during the period.

This festival witnessed a high participation rate of women, is marked with fanfare and is also regarded as an occasion to take a break from household chores and be refreshed. (ANI)

