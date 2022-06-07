Noida, Jun 7 (PTI) A police sub-inspector posted in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar was arrested on charges of corruption after he was caught red-handed taking money in connection with a case, officials said on Tuesday.

The sub-inspector, who was posted at the Jarcha police station in Greater Noida, was arrested by a team from the state's Anti-Corruption Department (Meerut Zone), they said.

"Taking note of the incident, Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Alok Singh also issued an order for suspension of sub-inspector Yogendra Singh Yadav and strict departmental action against him over the matter," a police spokesperson said.

According to officials, Yadav had sought a Rs 30,000 bribe from a person who was an accused in a case of assault and breach of peace that took place on May 2 in Kalaunda village in the Jarcha area.

A trap was laid by the Anti-Corruption team and the person had reached the police station around 4 pm on Tuesday when the sub-inspector was caught red handed while taking the money, officials added.

