Etawah, March 12: Upset over a pending loan, a couple committed suicide by hanging themselves from a tree, police said on Sunday.

Shikha (32) hanged herself after an argument in the family after which her husband Raju (35) too hanged himself from a tree outside the village, Circle officer, Vivek Jwala said. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 10-Year-Old Girl Raped by Unidentified Person in Field in Bareilly.

Raju had taken loan of over Rs 10 lakh from financial institutions and family was disturbed due to this, police said.

