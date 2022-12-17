Sambhal, Dec 17 (PTI) A couple apparently died due to suffocation after leaving a gas heater on inside their room while their four-month-old child was found in an unconscious condition, police said here on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Al Salam (25) and Meshar Jahan (23), they said.

Also Read | Minorities Rights Day 2022: Date, Theme, History and Significance of the Day That Calls for Protection of Rights of Individuals Belonging to Religious or Linguistic or Ethnic Minority Communities.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shrish Chandra said police received information about the incident on Saturday morning from Allah Baksh, Salam's father.

When in the morning the couple did not wake up, the family opened the room and found the couple dead and their child in an unconscious state, he said.

Also Read | Political Strategist Prashant Kishor Says 'No Need To Wait Till 2025, Nitish Kumar Should Make Tejashwi Yadav Bihar CM Now'.

The baby is undergoing treatment in a hospital, he said.

Prima facie, it seems that the couple died due to suffocation from the gas of the heater, Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said.

A case will be registered on the complaint of the family members, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)