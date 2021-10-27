Sultanpur (UP), Oct 27 (PTI) A court here has fixed November 3 as the date of judgement in the defamation case filed by international shooter Vartika Singh against Union minister Smriti Irani and two others.

Arvind Singh, the advocate of Singh, said on Wednesday that the hearing in the case finished on Tuesday, and judge PK Jayant of ML-MLA court has fixed November 3 for the judgement.

Singh has moved a court here accusing Irani and two others of demanding money to make her a member of the central women's commission.

The shooter had alleged that people close to the minister issued her a fake letter, appointing her as a member of the central women's commission, a possible reference to the National Commission for Women.

Singh alleged that Vijay Gupta and Rajnish Singh, the two alleged "aides" of the Union minister, initially demanded Rs 1 crore from her and then brought the amount down to Rs 25 lakh.

