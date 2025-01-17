Noida (UP), January 17 (PTI) A court in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar district has sentenced a miscreant to more than three years of rigorous imprisonment for firing at a police team in the Bisrakh Kotwali area of Greater Noida West, an official said.

The court convicted Sachin, also known as Pappu, sentencing him to three years, five months, 10 days of rigorous imprisonment and imposing a fine of Rs 3,000 on him, a police spokesperson said.

In 2021, Sachin had fired at the police team, leading to an encounter between the two sides. A resident of Rajpur Kala in Mainpuri, Sachin was later arrested by the police. A case was registered, and a chargesheet was filed in the court.

The court said that if Sachin fails to pay the fine, he will have to serve an additional 15 days of imprisonment.

In a separate case, another court sentenced miscreant Mohit Awana to four years, four months, and 25 days of rigorous imprisonment under the 'Gangster Act' and also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on him.

The court ruled that if Mohit does not pay the fine, he will have to serve an additional seven days in prison.PTI COR

