Bareilly, January 17: A 20-year-old student from Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly Polytechnic College, Ashutosh Kumar, was arrested for allegedly murdering a 55-year-old security guard, Kesar Prasad, at a biscuit factory in Bareilly’s Parsakhera on January 10. Kumar, who intended to cover up his theft, strangled the guard and stole INR 55,000 from his room.

He used the stolen money to buy a sports bike for INR 32,000 and also spent some of it on taking his Facebook girlfriend to a restaurant and for shopping. His aim was to impress her and win her over, as he reportedly had no money to marry her. Workplace Violence in Pune: Man Kills Colleague With Chopper Over Monetary Dispute at WNS Global Services in Yerwada, Arrested (Watch Video).

Kumar initially worked at the factory and had visited it with his father, a contractor who was married twice. The factory owner, Vineet Kumar Saxena, filed an FIR after discovering the crime. The police found a broken lock on the guard’s room and examined CCTV footage, which led them to Kumar. Gwalior Shocker: Father Kills Daughter in Front of Cops For Opposing Arranged Marriage 4 Days Before Wedding, Arrested (Watch Video).

During questioning, Kumar confessed to the murder, explaining his motive and financial struggle. Forensic experts found fingerprints at the crime scene, and the police worked with multiple teams to gather evidence.

Kumar was charged under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code for murder and has been sent to jail. The police recovered INR 21,503 from him, and Kumar’s crime was uncovered thanks to a thorough investigation, which included CCTV footage and forensic evidence.

