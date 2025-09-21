Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 21 (ANI): Cricket fans performed aarti at Ganga Ghat in Varanasi ahead of the India versus Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four stage in Dubai on Sunday.

India will meet Pakistan for the second time in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 stage at the Dubai International Stadium today.

Also Read | 'Fed Stale Food, Locked in Room': 'Kidnapped' Truck Driver Alleges Torture by Dismissed IAS Officer Puja Khedkar's Family; Police Add Graver Charges Against Father Dilip, Mother Manorama.

While speaking to ANI, one of the fans discussed the arch-rivals between India and Pakistan, whether in the field of sports or as neighbouring countries.

"India and Pakistan are arch rivals - be it in the field of sports or as neighbouring countries...India will win and Pakistan will lose," Rajesh Shukla told ANI.

Also Read | Karnataka Caste Survey: State Home Minister G Parmeshwara Says 'Caste Data Not to Be Used for Reservation, but Can Be Used for Governmental Programmes'.

Meanwhile, People from Prayagraj also offered prayers for Team India's victory as India will take on Pakistan in its first match of the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four.

The India and Pakistan match is to be played in the Asia Cup today. We have performed Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat for it; we have also performed hawan so that India wins and defeats Pakistan by a huge margin..." Sachin Mishra told ANI.

A day earlier, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav expressed confidence in India's preparations and emphasised a focused approach, urging his team to take each game one at a time rather than relying on past successes.

While speaking in the pre match press conference Suryakumar Yadav said, "I feel our preparations have been excellent, leading into the tournament and we had three good games also, so we are actually focusing on what we can do best and as I said on the toss as well that we want to follow all the good habits, which we have been doing in the last 2-3 games and we will take one game at a time, but yeah, as you said, it doesn't give us an edge, that we have played them once and we had a good game, so of course it will be a good game, we will have to start well from scratch and whoever plays well will win the game."

India will meet Pakistan for the second time in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 stage at the Dubai International Stadium today. India's Asia Cup campaign got off to a flying start, with the team winning all three group stage matches against UAE, Pakistan and Oman. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)