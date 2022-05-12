Lucknow, May 12 (PTI) Director General (Intelligence) Devendra Singh Chauhan was on Thursday given additional charge of Uttar Pradesh DGP, a day after Mukul Goel was removed from the post of state police chief by the Yogi Adityanath government.

Chauhan, a 1988-batch IPS officer, has been given additional charge of state DGP till appointment of a permanent DGP, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said in an order issued here.

After removal of Goel on Wednesday, ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar was given the additional charge of the state police chief.

Goel, who has been made the Director General (DG) of the Civil Defence department, was removed from the post of DGP for neglecting official work, not taking interest in departmental work and inefficiency.

Goel, a 1987-batch IPS officer, was appointed the UP police chief in June last year. Before that, he had served as an additional director general of the Border Security Force.

Born in Muzaffarnagar, Goel has a BTech degree in electrical engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi.

